Black bear spotted in eastern Iowa

SHERRILL, Iowa (KCRG) - A black bear has been spotted in the eastern Iowa town of Sherrill. That’s just north of Dubuque.

TV9 viewer Cole Lansing sent in the image, saying he caught the bear strolling past his back door at around midnight on April 12.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources typically recommends bringing in garbage and keeping garages and sheds shut when bears are known to be roaming near their homes. Residents should also not approach the bear if they see it.

