Bill to change SNAP eligibility heads to Gov. Reynold’s desk

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, the Iowa House passed a bill that will change eligibility requirements and create an asset test for people seeking SNAP benefits.

Applicants will face more regular checks to determine if they still qualify, and will lose aid if they don’t respond to questions from the state within ten days.

Supporters of the bill say it will reduce the number of people taking advantage of the system, and speed up the process of applying. But House Democrats say the bill will do nothing but hurt Iowans, and that fraud is extremely low with this program in Iowa.

The bill now heads to Governor Reynolds’ desk for her signature.

