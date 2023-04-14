Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Bill to change SNAP eligibility heads to Gov. Reynold’s desk

The Iowa House passed a bill on Thursday that will change eligibility requirements and create an asset test for people seeking SNAP benefits.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, the Iowa House passed a bill that will change eligibility requirements and create an asset test for people seeking SNAP benefits.

Applicants will face more regular checks to determine if they still qualify, and will lose aid if they don’t respond to questions from the state within ten days.

Supporters of the bill say it will reduce the number of people taking advantage of the system, and speed up the process of applying. But House Democrats say the bill will do nothing but hurt Iowans, and that fraud is extremely low with this program in Iowa.

The bill now heads to Governor Reynolds’ desk for her signature.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi driver cited for texting and driving after hitting a tractor
One injured after tractor and semi collide in Linn County
Jan Jensen
Iowa Associate Head Coach Jan Jensen says the basketball team’s season was the ‘perfect storm’ OnIowa Live
41-year-old Jimmy Prophete, of Cedar Rapids, is charged with attempted murder after allegedly...
Cedar Rapids man charged with attempted murder after alleged stabbing
Univ. of Iowa students share their thoughts both for and against upcoming Matt Walsh event
Univ. of Iowa students share their thoughts both for and against upcoming Matt Walsh event
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says

Latest News

The Cedar Rapids City Council said alleviating the city’s homeless problems is one of its top...
Cedar Rapids City Council taking a deeper look at what’s causing homeless numbers to grow
The Cedar Rapids City Council said alleviating the city’s homeless problems is one of its top...
The Cedar Rapids City Council said alleviating the city’s homeless problems is one of its top priorities.
The Bengtson family advocates for 'Hands-Free' bill after a distracted driver killed their...
‘This bill can and will save lives’ - Family pushes for ‘hands-free’ cell phone bill
“I don’t feel safe” Woman believes video shows excessive force from Toledo cop
‘I don’t feel safe’ - Iowa woman believes video shows excessive force from Toledo cop