Back Pocket Brewery’s new ale celebrates Coralville’s Sesquicentennial


By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Coralville city leaders are raising a glass to 150 years.

Back Pocket Brewery is honoring the anniversary of the city by creating a new ale.

It’s a special edition blonde ale labeled “Cheers to the Years” and many city leaders were there Thursday to help create it.

They toured the facility to see how the beer is brewed, and were even able to “Drop the Hops”: a step which kicks off the ale-making process.

Coralville City Administrator Kelly Hayworth said these types of celebrations are important for the city as it celebrates how much it has grown in 150 years.

“We really are where Johnson County started,” Hayworth said. “Right here on the Iowa River is where where the mills were. There’s a long history of Coralville. So we just want to celebrate that, but also look to the future as well.”

The new ale is expected to be finished in June and ready to be served June 15.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.



