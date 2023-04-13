Windy and warm again today, high fire danger continues

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on more of the same today with sunny, windy, and warm weather conditions. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for the entire area once again. There were several fires that occurred in the area yesterday and those fire weather conditions exist again today. Even a simple spark or a carelessly discarded cigarette can start one of these quickly given the exceedingly dry and windy conditions present. Plan on highs into the 80s. The same story exists tomorrow.

A Red Flag Warning has been issued once again for all of eastern Iowa. (KCRG)

By the weekend, a chance of showers will be with us with highs generally into the 60s on Saturday. The strong cold front will hit on Saturday night and there’s been a slowing trend with this front, meaning showers may linger a bit into Sunday. That’ll also be the coldest day of the next nine with highs only into the 40s at that point.

A snapshot of pinpoint futurecast, valid for Saturday afternoon, April 15th, 2023. (KCRG)

While only a quarter to half inch of rain is forecast, it’s better than nothing, which should help relieve the fire weather conditions somewhat going into next week. The severe weather risk is also very low for our local area and seems to be the highest the farther southeast you go, mainly into Missouri and Illinois.

