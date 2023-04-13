Temporary power outage planned for Thursday in Marion

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - People in Marion are expected to temporarily lose power Thursday while Alliant Energy conducts a power transfer.

City staff said the transfer will cause a temporary outage to some traffic signals, streetlights and city facilities.

The public service department and police department are aware of the situation, and they will put out temporary stop signs if needed.

The outage is expected to happen at around 10 a.m. Staff said it should only last about five minutes.

