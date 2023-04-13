State rests its case in trial for man accused of killing girlfriend’s stepmother

PALO, Iowa (KCRG) - The State has rested its case in the trial for a man charged with killing his girlfriend’s stepmother.

Prosecutors said Tacoa Talley robbed and murdered Jodie Bevans in her home near Palo in July 2022.

Talley allegedly planned it with Bevans’ stepdaughter, Samantha. Her trial is set for September.

On Thursday, jurors heard from Holly Witt, a special agent with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations. She is part of the investigation into digital records for the case.

Those record include data from cell phone records, which her department got from search warrants.

She says she got cell phone records for a number of people, including Bevans, Talley and Jason Wells.

A key piece of evidence jurors saw Thursday included a video from the social media app Snapchat.

Witt said the video shows Bevans and Talley after the alleged homicide. Witt said she watched the video hundreds of times to decipher clues in what they’re wearing and saying.

Witt said Bevans can be heard in the video admitting to the killing. She also said the cellphone data shows the video was recorded in June 2022 at around 9:15 a.m.

She said the two were at the Motel 6 on 33rd Street in Cedar Rapids.

The trial will continue Friday.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.