Person of interest sought after alleged Cedar Falls home invasion

A man is pictured from two different angles, who Cedar Falls Police are seeking the identity of after an alleged home invasion on Monday, April 10.(Courtesy: Cedar Falls Police)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Cedar Falls are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man potentially connected to an alleged home invasion.

At around 3:00 a.m. on Monday, April 10, police were sent to a report of the incident in the 1900 block of College Street. The person who made the report said that a man had entered their home through an unlocked window while they were inside. A confrontation took place in the home, where the person in the home was allegedly assaulted. The man then ran away from the home with some of the person’s items.

Security camera footage of a man who matched the description given by the person in the home was obtained from nearby homes in the neighborhood. The identity of the person is not yet known.

Police are requesting that anybody with information should call the Cedar Falls Police investigative unit at (319) 268-5139, or Cedar Valley CrimeStoppers at (319) 855-TIPS. Tips may also be provided to the CrimeStoppers website. A reward is available.

