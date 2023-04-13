Show You Care
Ottumwa Police launch K9 program(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCRG) - In a message on their Facebook page, the Ottumwa Police Department announced that they have successfully launched the department’s K9 program after an outpour of donations and support from community and business members.

Ottumwa Police would like to thank the following individuals:

  • Cargill Eddyville
  • 8th Judicial District
  • Alpine Inn
  • Atlantic Bottling Company of Ottumwa
  • Tom and JoEllen Baumgartner
  • C+C Manufacturing
  • Carnahan Insurance
  • Carrie Smith
  • Courtside Bar and Grill
  • Marc and Danielle Hiler
  • John and Sylvia Hunolt
  • Lynch Boys Auction
  • Millennium Surfaces of Ottumwa
  • Nichols Equipment
  • Ottumwa Elks Club Lodge #347
  • Ottumwa Family Animal Care Clinic and employees
  • Pella Clinic Employees
  • South Ottumwa Savings Bank - Good Cause Committee
  • Southern Iowa Electric Cooperative
  • UAW Local 74
  • Wapello County Children’s Alliance.

