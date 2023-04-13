Ottumwa Police launch K9 program

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCRG) - In a message on their Facebook page, the Ottumwa Police Department announced that they have successfully launched the department’s K9 program after an outpour of donations and support from community and business members.

Ottumwa Police would like to thank the following individuals:

Cargill Eddyville

8th Judicial District

Alpine Inn

Atlantic Bottling Company of Ottumwa

Tom and JoEllen Baumgartner

C+C Manufacturing

Carnahan Insurance

Carrie Smith

Courtside Bar and Grill

Marc and Danielle Hiler

John and Sylvia Hunolt

Lynch Boys Auction

Millennium Surfaces of Ottumwa

Nichols Equipment

Ottumwa Elks Club Lodge #347

Ottumwa Family Animal Care Clinic and employees

Pella Clinic Employees

South Ottumwa Savings Bank - Good Cause Committee

Southern Iowa Electric Cooperative

UAW Local 74

Wapello County Children’s Alliance.

