One sent to hospital after Black Hawk County crash

DYSART, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dysart woman was cited for failing to yield after a crash that sent one person to the hospital on Wednesday in rural Black Hawk County.

The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened just before 10 a.m. when 69-year-old Debra Oliver was heading westbound on E Tama Road and failed to yield to an SUV heading northbound on Dysart Road.

The woman driving the SUV that was hit, was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office said both vehicles sustained severe damage and had to be towed away from the scene of the crash.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.