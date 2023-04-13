Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

One sent to hospital after Black Hawk County crash

(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DYSART, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dysart woman was cited for failing to yield after a crash that sent one person to the hospital on Wednesday in rural Black Hawk County.

The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened just before 10 a.m. when 69-year-old Debra Oliver was heading westbound on E Tama Road and failed to yield to an SUV heading northbound on Dysart Road.

The woman driving the SUV that was hit, was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office said both vehicles sustained severe damage and had to be towed away from the scene of the crash.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi driver cited for texting and driving after hitting a tractor
One injured after tractor and semi collide in Linn County
The side of a Linn County Sheriff deputy's vehicle.
Teenager arrested after leading police on chase, crashing vehicle in residential area
Jan Jensen
Iowa Associate Head Coach Jan Jensen says the basketball team’s season was the ‘perfect storm’ OnIowa Live
Manchester Bridge
City of Manchester worries a crucial way in and out of town during an emergency could be in jeopardy
Homes in West Liberty
Hundreds of Iowans appealing property assessments after increases over 20% statewide

Latest News

Cedar Rapids man charged with attempted murder after alleged stabbing
The Linn County Conservation board is inviting people to get outside and enjoy the outdoors...
Linn County campgrounds open Thursday
The co-founder of One Iowa has died. The organization serves as a statewide advocacy group for...
Co-founder of One Iowa dead at 67
A bill which would make major changes to the Iowa caucuses is advancing in the state legislature.
Iowa Republicans propose bill to make major changes to caucuses