Nominations underway for 21st annual Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin Contest

CLIVE, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowans can nominate their favorite breaded pork tenderloin sandwich for the 21st Iowa’s Best Pork Tenderloin Contest.

The Iowa Pork Producers Association said nominations will be accepted online through June 5. It will then judge the top 40 picks.

The top five will be announced in October during National Pork Month. The winning restaurant will receive $500 and a plaque. The runner-up will receive $250 and a plaque.

Last year’s winner was Lid’s Bar and Grill in Waukon. See the full list of past winners here.

To qualify for the contest, the hand-breaded tenderloins must be on the daily menu at an Iowa restaurant with consistent, year-round hours. That means food trucks, concession stands, catering businesses and seasonal eateries are ineligible.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.