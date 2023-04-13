Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Nominations underway for 21st annual Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin Contest

The 21st Iowa's Best Pork Tenderloin Contest is now underway.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLIVE, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowans can nominate their favorite breaded pork tenderloin sandwich for the 21st Iowa’s Best Pork Tenderloin Contest.

The Iowa Pork Producers Association said nominations will be accepted online through June 5. It will then judge the top 40 picks.

The top five will be announced in October during National Pork Month. The winning restaurant will receive $500 and a plaque. The runner-up will receive $250 and a plaque.

Last year’s winner was Lid’s Bar and Grill in Waukon. See the full list of past winners here.

To qualify for the contest, the hand-breaded tenderloins must be on the daily menu at an Iowa restaurant with consistent, year-round hours. That means food trucks, concession stands, catering businesses and seasonal eateries are ineligible.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi driver cited for texting and driving after hitting a tractor
One injured after tractor and semi collide in Linn County
The side of a Linn County Sheriff deputy's vehicle.
Teenager arrested after leading police on chase, crashing vehicle in residential area
Jan Jensen
Iowa Associate Head Coach Jan Jensen says the basketball team’s season was the ‘perfect storm’ OnIowa Live
Manchester Bridge
City of Manchester worries a crucial way in and out of town during an emergency could be in jeopardy
Homes in West Liberty
Hundreds of Iowans appealing property assessments after increases over 20% statewide

Latest News

Two injured in Waterloo shooting
Temporary power outage planned for Thursday in Marion
People in Marion are expected to temporarily lose power Thursday while Alliant Energy conducts...
Temporary power outage planned for Thursday in Marion
The 21st Iowa's Best Pork Tenderloin Contest is now underway.
Nominations underway for 21st annual Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin Contest
Waterloo police say two people were hurt in a shooting overnight.
Two injured in Waterloo shooting