Mother, three children escape Cedar Falls house fire fueled by winds

A fire occurred.
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Several people were able to escape a fire that caused significant damage to a Cedar Falls home, according to fire department officials.

At around 2:29 p.m, the Black Hawk County Dispatch Center received a report of a front porch on fire in the 300 block of West 22nd Street. The person who made the report described that the fire was spreading quickly on the face of the home, which firefighters believe was aided by the strong winds on Wednesday.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames and limit damage to nearby structures. The home received significant fire, smoke, and water damage during the incident, enough such that the home is no longer livable. A car in an adjacent driveway also sustained damage.

A woman and her three children were able to exit the house with the help of neighbors.

An investigation into the fire is ongoing, but initial indications are that “smoking materials” that were thrown near the porch of the house may have been the trigger.

The Cedar Falls Public Safety Department, MercyOne paramedics, Cedar Falls Utilities, and the American Red Cross assisted in the emergency response.

