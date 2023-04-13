Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Mercy Iowa City uses ‘ERAS’ protocol to help patients combat narcotic addiction after surgery

By Libbie Randall
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Mercy Iowa City is helping patients after surgery avoid pain medication addiction through a new initiative. It’s called Enhanced Recovery after Surgery, or ERAS. It’s a team-based effort aimed at helping speed up surgery recovery time while also limiting the amount of narcotics needed before, during, and after a major procedure.

“The way that we can protect people is by lowering the number of narcotics they need in the first place,” said Dr. Maria Iliakova. She is one of the many medical officials that make up that team.

She acknowledges that her job doesn’t stop right after any one of her patients are discharged after a surgery. She views ERAS as a key aspect in making sure these patients are safe and cared for well after they leave the hospital.

“It’s a great way for patients to take less narcotics overall because pain is better controlled,” said Dr. Iliakova. “People can have their blood sugar better controlled during surgery which is a super relevant feature for a lot of patients we take care of, especially if they have diabetes.”

Brooke Hofmeyer’s position comes in the early stages. As a pharmaceutical care specialist, she is in charge with looking at what is needed before, during, and after surgery.

“Looking at the doses recommended that are evidence-based, making sure we are looking at durations, and using an ‘as-needed’ indication that helps optimize and advise these nurses to use this medication wisely,” said Hofmeyer.

Each person, including the patient and their loved ones, working together to ensure the best possible outcome.

And avoiding the worst.

“You’re literally one surgery or one trauma away - anybody, me, you, anyone - from potentially needing narcotics and being exposed to the risk of addiction,” said Dr. Iliakova.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi driver cited for texting and driving after hitting a tractor
One injured after tractor and semi collide in Linn County
Jan Jensen
Iowa Associate Head Coach Jan Jensen says the basketball team’s season was the ‘perfect storm’ OnIowa Live
The side of a Linn County Sheriff deputy's vehicle.
Teenager arrested after leading police on chase, crashing vehicle in residential area
Univ. of Iowa students share their thoughts both for and against upcoming Matt Walsh event
Univ. of Iowa students share their thoughts both for and against upcoming Matt Walsh event
Homes in West Liberty
Hundreds of Iowans appealing property assessments after increases over 20% statewide

Latest News

Mercy Iowa City uses ‘ERAS’ protocol to help patients combat narcotic additions after surgery
Mercy Iowa City uses ‘ERAS’ protocol to help patients combat narcotic addiction after surgery
Laue provided a breath sample with a result of .109% BAC.
Dubuque man charged after fleeing police, going 100mph in a 35mph zone
Linn County Campgrounds open
Linn County campgrounds open for the 2023 season
Sharon Malheiro died this week at the age of 67. She co-founded "One Iowa" in 2005 and helped...
One Iowa co-founder dies