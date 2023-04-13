Mercy Iowa City uses ‘ERAS’ protocol to help patients combat narcotic addiction after surgery

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Mercy Iowa City is helping patients after surgery avoid pain medication addiction through a new initiative. It’s called Enhanced Recovery after Surgery, or ERAS. It’s a team-based effort aimed at helping speed up surgery recovery time while also limiting the amount of narcotics needed before, during, and after a major procedure.

“The way that we can protect people is by lowering the number of narcotics they need in the first place,” said Dr. Maria Iliakova. She is one of the many medical officials that make up that team.

She acknowledges that her job doesn’t stop right after any one of her patients are discharged after a surgery. She views ERAS as a key aspect in making sure these patients are safe and cared for well after they leave the hospital.

“It’s a great way for patients to take less narcotics overall because pain is better controlled,” said Dr. Iliakova. “People can have their blood sugar better controlled during surgery which is a super relevant feature for a lot of patients we take care of, especially if they have diabetes.”

Brooke Hofmeyer’s position comes in the early stages. As a pharmaceutical care specialist, she is in charge with looking at what is needed before, during, and after surgery.

“Looking at the doses recommended that are evidence-based, making sure we are looking at durations, and using an ‘as-needed’ indication that helps optimize and advise these nurses to use this medication wisely,” said Hofmeyer.

Each person, including the patient and their loved ones, working together to ensure the best possible outcome.

And avoiding the worst.

“You’re literally one surgery or one trauma away - anybody, me, you, anyone - from potentially needing narcotics and being exposed to the risk of addiction,” said Dr. Iliakova.

