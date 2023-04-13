Linn County Conservation invites people to get outside as local campgrounds open

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Conservation board is inviting people to get outside and enjoy the outdoors this year.

Local campgrounds are officially open Thursday. All campgrounds open at 8 a.m.

There are options ranging from family and group settings, to more basic sites. The majority have water and electric hook-ups.

The list of available campgrounds is as follows:

Buffalo Creek Park, 5034 Buffalo Creek Park, Coggon

Morgan Creek Park, 7287 Worcester Road, Palo

Pinicon Ridge Park, 4900 block of Valley Farm Road, Central City

Wanatee Park, 1700 Bald Drive, Marion

Matsell Bridge Natural Area, 3745 Matsell Park Road, Central City

Mount Hope, Stone City Road, Central City

Wakpicada Natural Area, 300 block of Central City Road, behind the Linn County Fairgrounds

