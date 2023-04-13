Linn County Conservation invites people to get outside as local campgrounds open
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Conservation board is inviting people to get outside and enjoy the outdoors this year.
Local campgrounds are officially open Thursday. All campgrounds open at 8 a.m.
There are options ranging from family and group settings, to more basic sites. The majority have water and electric hook-ups.
The list of available campgrounds is as follows:
- Buffalo Creek Park, 5034 Buffalo Creek Park, Coggon
- Morgan Creek Park, 7287 Worcester Road, Palo
- Pinicon Ridge Park, 4900 block of Valley Farm Road, Central City
- Wanatee Park, 1700 Bald Drive, Marion
- Matsell Bridge Natural Area, 3745 Matsell Park Road, Central City
- Mount Hope, Stone City Road, Central City
- Wakpicada Natural Area, 300 block of Central City Road, behind the Linn County Fairgrounds
