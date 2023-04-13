Show You Care
Linn County Conservation invites people to get outside as local campgrounds open

The Linn County Conservation board is inviting people to get outside and enjoy the outdoors this year.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Conservation board is inviting people to get outside and enjoy the outdoors this year.

Local campgrounds are officially open Thursday. All campgrounds open at 8 a.m.

There are options ranging from family and group settings, to more basic sites. The majority have water and electric hook-ups.

The list of available campgrounds is as follows:

  • Buffalo Creek Park, 5034 Buffalo Creek Park, Coggon
  • Morgan Creek Park, 7287 Worcester Road, Palo
  • Pinicon Ridge Park, 4900 block of Valley Farm Road, Central City
  • Wanatee Park, 1700 Bald Drive, Marion
  • Matsell Bridge Natural Area, 3745 Matsell Park Road, Central City
  • Mount Hope, Stone City Road, Central City
  • Wakpicada Natural Area, 300 block of Central City Road, behind the Linn County Fairgrounds

See more information here.

