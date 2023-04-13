Last Day of Warm Weather Friday, Storm Approaches Bringing Showers on Saturday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our stretch of 80-degree days are winding down. Since Tuesday we have seen the 80s and Friday will be our last day for now. Expect the dry and windy conditions to be with us on Friday keeping the fire danger high.

High temperatures so far for today in eastern Iowa. (KCRG)

Southerly winds will take us into the start of the weekend as a storm system finally approaches from the west. Showers and storms will be possible on Saturday, lingering into Sunday. There may be a bit of snow mixed with the rain at times on Sunday as colder air moves in.

A snapshot of pinpoint futurecast, valid for Saturday afternoon, April 15th, 2023. (KCRG)

Highs on Sunday stay in the 40s with strong northwest winds. Have a great night!

