‘It just makes me want to keep on going’ - Music therapy helps dementia patients and their caregivers

By Victoria Wong
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The sound of music rings through the halls of Oaknoll retirement Community in Iowa City, but it does so with a purpose.

Residents at Oaknoll Retirement Residence are given the opportunity to take part in a music therapy program. Meghan Ross first started this music therapy program at Oaknoll seven years ago. From playing instruments to singing in choir, one-on-one, or part of a group. Ross points to studies showing music therapy helps people with dementia with communication, mood and reducing anxiety.

“It can help them become more alert,” says Ross “it can bring back parts of their personality that might not have been accessed before engaging in singing or engaging in drumming or some kind of instrument play.”

Caretakers, the people who love someone with dementia, benefit from this too. Joan Nobiling is one of them. When her husband developed dementia, they moved to Oaknoll from New York to be close to their kid.

“To come here meant a significant change in our friendships, our lives and living in a retirement residence was going to become brand new,” says Nobiling “It helped me so much because music relaxes me and therefore I was a much more patient spouse then i would have been had I not have been involved.”

Nobiling is in Oaknoll’s choir and receives guitar lessons.

