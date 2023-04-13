Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Former Scott County correctional officer pleads guilty to burglary

Kevin Michael Delveau, 33, of Davenport.
Kevin Michael Delveau, 33, of Davenport.(KWQC/Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A former Scott County correctional officer accused of forcing his way into a home of a woman who had an order of protection against him has pleaded guilty.

Scott County court records show Kevin M. Delveau, 32, pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree burglary, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison.

He initially faced the more serious charge of first-degree burglary, a Class B felony.

Delveau will be sentenced June 2. District Court Judge Meghan Corbin lowered his bond to $10,000 cash or surety Monday.

Court records show the bond was posted on his behalf and he was released from custody.

Delveau also pleaded guilty to domestic abuse assault and was sentenced to 30 days in jail with credit for time already served.

According to an arrest affidavit:

Around 12:44 a.m. Oct. 18, Davenport police responded to a home for a report of a domestic assault.

The home was listed in an active order of protection taken out against Delveau.

Officers learned he was intoxicated, demanded entry into the home, and forced his way in through the back door by breaking the glass and unlocking the door.

He then went into the kitchen and confronted the woman and pushed her up against a counter as he yelled obscenities in her face and threatened her. He also had a small, silver pocketknife.

Two children were in the home during the incident, according to the affidavit.

Court records show a temporary protective order was entered Sept. 28.

A violation of the no-contact order was filed on the day of the alleged incident, court records show.

A second violation was filed a day later. According to the document, Delveau called the woman on three occasions while he was being held in the Scott County Jail.

On Monday, Corbin sentenced him to 30 days in jail for violating the order of protection with credit for time already served, court records show.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi driver cited for texting and driving after hitting a tractor
One injured after tractor and semi collide in Linn County
Jan Jensen
Iowa Associate Head Coach Jan Jensen says the basketball team’s season was the ‘perfect storm’ OnIowa Live
The side of a Linn County Sheriff deputy's vehicle.
Teenager arrested after leading police on chase, crashing vehicle in residential area
Univ. of Iowa students share their thoughts both for and against upcoming Matt Walsh event
Univ. of Iowa students share their thoughts both for and against upcoming Matt Walsh event
Homes in West Liberty
Hundreds of Iowans appealing property assessments after increases over 20% statewide

Latest News

Laue provided a breath sample with a result of .109% BAC.
Dubuque man charged after fleeing police, going 100mph in a 35mph zone
Cedar Valley Nature Trail between A Street SW and Tait Cummins is partially closed due to the...
Partial closure at Cedar Valley Nature Trail
A law enforcement officer walks outside the Starts Right Here building, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023,...
Teens charged in fatal school shooting get separate trials
Ottumwa Police launch K9 program
Ottumwa Police launch K9 program
Day three of testimony is underway in the trial for a man charged with killing his girlfriend's...
Closing arguments expected Friday in trial for man accused of killing girlfriend’s stepmother