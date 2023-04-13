Fayette County farmers looking forward to grant money for ‘relay cropping’

FAYETTE CO., Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State is getting federal funding to help develop a new farming system that improves productivity while improving soil and water health.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Iowa State would get more than a half million dollars to research what’s called “relay cropping.” That’s when two cash crops are grown in the same field at the same time during the part of the growing season.

It was something Loran Steinlage, a Fayette County farmer has been doing since 2013. This year, he planted rye in the fall and plans to plant soybeans on the same field in only a few weeks. It’s a unique technique that allowed him to plant more crops on less land and helped his family through a very difficult time.

“My son got sick in 2009,” Steinlage said. “We got knocked from 2,500 acres down to 600.”

Steinlage said the combination of rye and soybeans he harvests makes him more money than 250 bushels of conventional corn, but it also has its environmental benefits.

“We doubled the water holding capacity in our soils, and our soil tested better than or meets native soil,” Steinlage said.

Steinlage worked with Ross Evelsizer, the director of natural resource projects for the nonprofit Northeast Iowa Resource Conservation. Evelsizer said the USDA’s $540,000 award to Iowa State will be used for both research on the farm and in the classrooms. He said it helps farmers grow more on fewer acres.

“As we see land prices go up, we see a greater impact on our environment,” Steinlage said. “With fewer acres available for producers, people are looking to grow vertically versus expanding their farms.”

It’s a new program they hope more people will be interested in learning about that’s helped Steinlage learn to grow more crops on less land.

“When we started to have to focus hard, on how can make more unless this is what you’re seeing is where we’re at today,” Steinlage said.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.