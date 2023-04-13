Show You Care
Dubuque man charged after fleeing police, going 100mph in a 35mph zone

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On April 12th, 2023, at approximately 11:55 pm, a Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted a red 2017 Ferrari 488 driving recklessly in the downtown area.

The driver of the Ferrari accelerated above the speed limit and ran a stop sign at 4th St and Central Ave, at which point the Deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop.

27-year-old Edmund Laue, who was later identified as the driver of the Ferrari, did not stop and instead accelerated even further reaching speeds of over 100 miles per hour in a 35-mile-per-hour zone.

The vehicle eventually stopped in the area of Military Rd and Oakland Farms Rd. Upon making contact with Laue, the deputy observed Laue with bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech, and the smell of alcohol from his breath.

Laue reportedly denied drinking any alcohol and refused a breath test on scene. A search warrant for a body specimen was applied for and granted. Laue provided a breath sample with a result of .109% BAC.

He was charged with:

  • Eluding - Injury, OWI, Drugs or Participate in Felony
  • Operating While Under the Influence - 2nd Offense
  • Reckless Driving
  • Failure to Obey a Traffic Control Device.

