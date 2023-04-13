Community pushes back against plan to remodel Harrison Elementary School

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Parents and neighbors let Cedar Rapids Community School District officials know at an information session Wednesday night that they’re not sure that preserving history is worth what it will cost.

Monday, the CRCSD School Board received a recommendation to remodel and add to Harrison Elementary School as part of its Facilities Master Plan. Under the FMP, the populations of Harrison and Madison Elementary schools will be combined. The two options for doing that are the Harrison remodel and addition, or constructing a new building on the Madison site.

The school dates back to 1930, but one man in the crowd of about fifty people said, “Kids don’t care about the history of the building.”

Another woman said officials were focused on historical significance: “But you’re saying the windows can’t be saved?”

According to the architects involved, the plan to revamp Harrison will cost about $1.5 million more than demolishing Madison and constructing a new building there (1:27:08 here).

The pushback to preserving history is the opposite of much of what district officials heard when the community was going through the process for Garfield and Arthur Elementary schools. There was even a special meeting in response to a petition.

“There was a lot of talk about the community itself,” Chris Gates, buildings and grounds manager for the district, said, adding the history of school buildings has been “a hot-button issue” for the city.

District officials said no decision is final regarding Harrison and Madison, adding that was the whole point of the meeting: to listen.

“What I want to reiterate is your voice is being heard now and that’s why were doing this,” Jon Galbraith, CRCSD director of operations, said.

There is another information session on April 13 at Harrison Elementary at 6:30 p.m. On April 24, feedback from these sessions and online surveys will be presented to the Board of Education.

