City of Asbury warns residents of possible discolored water as it flushes fire hydrants

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ASBURY, Iowa (KCRG) - Asbury city staff said residents may notice discolored water, unusual tastes or odors and lower than usual water pressure for a while as they work to flush fire hydrants starting next week.

In a press release, staff said from April 17 to May 12 they’ll be flushing city fire hydrants.

While the water will remain safe to consume, residents are urged to take caution when doing laundry due to the potential for staining.

“Homeowners may want to consider by-passing any in home water treatment, such as water softeners and/or purification systems,” staff said in the release. “Residents may also need to flush internal plumbing through faucets or outdoor hoses. Faucet screens and aerators may also need to be cleaned.”

Anyone with questions can call Asbury City Hall at (563)-556-7106.

