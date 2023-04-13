Show You Care
Cedar Rapids man charged with attempted murder after alleged stabbing

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man is charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a woman at an apartment early Wednesday morning.

Police said they were called to the 5800 block of Pheasant Drive SW just before 3 a.m. for a domestic disturbance.

At the scene, officers said they found a woman who had several stab wounds and blunt force trauma to the head. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police said the suspect, later identified as 41-year-old Jimmy Prophete, had already fled the scene before they arrived. Prophete was later arrested by Marshalltown police.

He faces charges of Attempted Murder, Going Armed with Intent, Assault Domestic Abuse Causing Serious Injury, and Violation of a No-Contact Order.

A criminal complaint from a previous incident in March said Prophete was charged with Domestic Abuse for cutting a woman’s leg with broken glass.

