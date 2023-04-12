Show You Care
Warm temperatures, high winds and low humidity brings a Red Flag Warning to Eastern Iowa

Warm temperatures, high winds and low humidity brings a Red Flag Warning to Eastern Iowa
By Hannah Messier
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our summer like week continues, but spring will return to Eastern Iowa.

Today and Tonight

Get ready for a hot, windy, and dry Wednesday across Eastern Iowa. Highs will rise into the low to mid 80s with a sunny sky and wind gusts higher than 30. Therefore, a Red Flag Warning is in effect for the entire area. Make sure to be cautious and not light any fires this afternoon. Overnight, temperatures will drop into the low to mid 50s with a clear sky.

Ending the Week

Our warm and sunny pattern continues Thursday and Friday with highs in the low to mid 80s.

This Weekend and Beyond

The pattern changes this weekend as a low pressure system and cold front moves into Eastern Iowa on Saturday bringing in showers and a few storms. Cooler temperatures will settle into the region behind the front with highs back in the 50s and 60s next week.

