Univ. of Iowa students share their thoughts both for and against upcoming Matt Walsh event

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Conservative commentator, Matt Walsh, is set to speak at the University of Iowa next week. And students have varying reactions.

Walsh is known for his commentary on the transgender community, those for the event look forward to getting his insight. Those against it, worry his presence will promote hate.

John Piaszynski with Iowa Young Americans for Freedom (YAF) - the group that helped organize the event - says getting Matt Walsh to campus is a major accomplishment for the group. Many are looking for his insight on several topics.

“We think it’s an important voice to have on campus,” Piaszynski told TV-9. “Whether individuals who went through male puberty should be able to compete in women’s sports, is that fair? Is this something we should be teaching in schools to elementary kids? There’s a lot of questions that need to be asked so we just want to have a discussion on that.”

Others have deemed his upcoming presence unsafe.

UI Young Democratic Socialists of America (YDA) Co-Chair, Sophia Heller, is one of over 430 who have signed a petition against the event. Stating “Matt Walsh is a notorious anti-trans inflammatory speaker. He claims to question the meaning behind gender.”

“I worried about my friends who are trans,” said Heller, recalling when she first heard about the event. “We’re upset with the fact that he’s able to come to campus and we want to organize and just make sure that every message of hate is also combated with a message of love and acceptance.”

YAF has stated they respect everyone’s right to protest, but don’t condone other forms of public opposition like vandalism. They believe this event will only help further what they say is an important conversation and welcome anyone, in support or opposed, to be a part of it.

“It helps not only those who are politically active, but those who are on the middle ground of the issue see both sides of the debate,” said Joseph Wiotach with YAF.

Still, groups along with YDA stand firm in their concerns, planning protests to show their support for the trans community on UI’s campus.

“Why can’t we have a community of love here at the University of Iowa,” said University Democrats President, Niksa Poleksice. “A community that accepts the transgender community and does not bring speakers like Matt Walsh to just further fuel hate and further fuel violence against these people.”

In a statement email to TV-9, the University of Iowa wrote:

“As students have shared concerns, university administrators have used the opportunity to make sure they are aware of university policies regarding registered student organizations and free speech, including counter protests.

They have also thanked students for their advocacy and reiterated that we want everyone who works and studies at the University of Iowa to feel welcome and respected.

The university recognizes the tension between maintaining a welcoming environment and an environment where ideas may be freely expressed, even ideas that may be controversial or offensive. Administrators are sharing resources for students who have concerns about safety on either side of the issue.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.