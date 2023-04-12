Univ. of Iowa asks for permission to begin several construction projects

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa is asking the Board of Regents and the State to approve several projects which it said will improve student outcomes and increase healthcare access for Iowans.

The university said the projects are part of its 10-year facilities master plan.

The projects include the following:

A $75 million, five-level parking ramp north of Kinnick Stadium that will add 985 parking spaces. The new ramp would replace the aging Hospital Ramp 1, which would be torn down to make room for a new hospital tower.

The creation of a $37 million, two-level addition to the UI Hospitals and Clinics Emergency Room. The university said the need for this is due to rapidly growing Emergency Room visits and the declining number of available facilities in the area.

A $7.5 million renovation of the seventh floor of Van Allen Hall, which would consolidate several space physics research areas into one location.

A $7.8 million renovation at the Medical Laboratories Building and Medical Research Center. These buildings were constructed in 1927 and 1957, respectively, and both have physical deficiencies.

The university is also asking for permission to proceed with planning for a $41 million project to expand the capacity of the Stead Family Children’s Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

It’s also asking for permission for a $12 to $13 million project to renovate the former Pharmacy Building for university and economic development-related wet lab research space.

The Board of Regents is expected to discuss the projects during its April meeting. If the projects are approved, construction could begin as early as May.

