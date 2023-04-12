Tornado prompts safety questions at Iowa City mobile home park

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - “Where is this tornado shelter?” asked Luc Sebih when TV9 visited Bon-Aire Mobile Home Park in Iowa City on Tuesday.

Sebih has lived at Bon-Aire for almost fifteen years but didn’t know about the tornado shelter a few hundred feet from his house until his friend told him about it.

Dave Neipp, concerned for Sebih and his other friends who live in the neighborhood, is the one who reached out to TV9 after tornadoes ripped through Iowa on March 31. He said the shelter, even if people do know about it, is inadequate.

“If a wind came across this big field, and you were in that shelter, 20, 25 people—they would all probably be dead,” said Neipp.

The multiple shelters at the edges of the mobile home park are three-sided and open to the elements.

According to Iowa law, a city can require the construction of a storm shelter at a mobile home community constructed after July 1, 1999.

According to the Iowa Secretary of State, Bon-Aire Mobile Home Park has been a business since 1965.

Zahktuthal Xalyrion was at Bon-Aire to help his brother, who lives in the neighborhood, renovate his home. His parents also live in a mobile home park nearby; they have an underground shelter at their neighborhood. However, Xalyrion said they didn’t use that shelter during the March 31 tornadoes.

“If you’re not, like, one of the first people in it, it gets so full so quickly, that there’s not room for everyone to fit. And so, like, my parents have ended up developing this mentality of this like, ‘If we get killed by a tornado, I guess we get killed by a tornado.’“>

Everyone TV9 spoke to on Tuesday knew that mobile homes are not safe in severe weather.

“The best descriptor I’ve heard for these types of home is the walls are essentially papier-mâché,” Xalyrion added.

However, for many like Sebih, who cannot drive and has problems with his vision, going elsewhere is not an option, and he thinks staying in his home.. is at least safer than one of the shelters.

“We have God to protect us,” said Sebih.

TV9 reached out to Bon-Aire for comment about the safety of their shelters but did not receive a response.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.