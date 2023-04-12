South Carolina Senator Tim Scott to make stop in Iowa
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - South Carolina Senator Tim Scott will make his way to Cedar Rapids Wednesday as part of his “Faith in America Tour.”
He’s expected to meet with local pastors, and home-schooling families with Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson.
It comes as he takes steps toward announcing a Presidential run in 2024.
He officially launched an exploratory committee Wednesday, which is formed to determine whether a potential candidate should run for elected office.
