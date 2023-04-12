Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott to make stop in Iowa

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott will make his way to Iowa.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - South Carolina Senator Tim Scott will make his way to Cedar Rapids Wednesday as part of his “Faith in America Tour.”

He’s expected to meet with local pastors, and home-schooling families with Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson.

It comes as he takes steps toward announcing a Presidential run in 2024.

He officially launched an exploratory committee Wednesday, which is formed to determine whether a potential candidate should run for elected office.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homes in West Liberty
Hundreds of Iowans appealing property assessments after increases over 20% statewide
The side of a Linn County Sheriff deputy's vehicle.
Teenager arrested after leading police on chase, crashing vehicle in residential area
Jan Jensen
Iowa Associate Head Coach Jan Jensen says the basketball team’s season was the ‘perfect storm’ OnIowa Live
A crash has closed both the northbound and southbound lanes on Highway 1 between County Road...
Highway 1 just north of Iowa City closed due to crash
Meteorologist Kaj O'Mara's last day at KCRG will be Friday, April 21st.
Meteorologist Kaj O’Mara to leave KCRG after 16 years

Latest News

Lawmakers in Iowa are proposing a bill which would require minors to get permission from their...
Iowa lawmakers propose bill to require parental permission for social media accounts for minors
Republican candidate for Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird
Iowa won’t pay for rape victims’ abortions or contraceptives
FILE - U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks at a fundraiser in Anderson, S.C., Aug. 22, 2022....
South Carolina Republican Sen. Tim Scott to speak in Cedar Rapids
(AP Foto/Alex Brandon, Archivo)
Gov. Reynolds: Indictment of former President Trump a “sham”