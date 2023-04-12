One injured after tractor and semi collide in Linn County

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 7:05 pm, emergency crews responded to Troy Mills Rd and Rundell Rd for a report of an accident.

Responders arrived to find a tractor was traveling southbound on Troy Mills when it was struck from behind by a semi-truck. The tractor rolled, landing on its top on the roadway.

The driver of the tractor was transported to a nearby hospital for what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the semi was not injured but was cited for Use of an Electronic Communications Device While Driving and Following too Close.

