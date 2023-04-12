New Cedar Rapids superintendent: ‘I’m passionate about all of our kids’

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids School Superintendent Dr. Tawana Grover said it didn’t take long before people in Cedar Rapids asked her about the school district she would soon lead.

“They were already stopping me in the airport the next day after I was announced,” Grover said.

Dr. Grover started the job on April 3rd, 2023, but she got a sense of what was expected of her from the public well before that.

“People have seemed to be very proud that the Board of Education was able to settle in on a more permanent superintendent,” she said. “I believe that people want the best for Cedar Rapids Community School District. They understand the importance of the school district out in the greater community and how it is part of the biggest story. And so I’m super excited about that.”

Dr. Grover takes over Iowa’s second-largest school district at a time when school officials face declining enrollments, tighter budgets, and increasing pressure from Republican lawmakers targeting diversity and equity efforts.

“My goal is to partner with our parents in making sure that we can come to some collective understanding of how we’re transparent about our policies, as well as our procedures, but ultimately, how we’re creating a safe and inclusive learning environment for our students,” she said.

Cedar Rapids school administrators are facing declining enrollments that will likely mean budget cuts for next year. That means cuts to a $332 million budget for the 2023-2024 school year that’s being affected by lower enrollments that impacts state funding for the school district.

“We’re working very strategically, as a leadership team,” she said. “Our philosophy going into this process is that we want to stay as far away from our students for as long as we can.”

Much of the school district’s general fund is used to pay for employee salaries and benefits. So big budget cuts could impact school district workers.

“At this point, we haven’t discussed any layoffs,” said Dr. Grover. “We’re looking at where we allocate our staff members. And as I mentioned before, right now, we’re just trying to make sure that we don’t have to impact staff or students directly, as we move into this up, instead of budget cuts that we’re facing for the upcoming school year.”

Dr. Grover will lead a racially diverse school district.

60% of Cedar Rapids Community School District students are White, 20% of students are Black, 10% of students are Two or more races, 8% of students are Hispanic, and 2% of students are Asian.

“I’m passionate about all of our kids, every student that comes to school, they come with their own set of uniqueness, and their hopes and aspirations,” she added.

“They also bring their own unique talents. And they also bring out unique challenges. And that’s why we value our educators in the classrooms, our administrators, our support staff so much, because they are right there with our students each and every day.”

Dr. Grover is conducting a “listening tour” throughout the District and the community to better understand the needs and wants of Cedar Rapids residents.

She said she believes the community wants what she wants: successful students.

“That’s what drives me every day. Just seeing the brightness in the eyes of our students and the learning that’s happening and the educators that are taking good care of them every day. And that’s I think that’s what we have to remember. We’re here for the students and no matter the challenges, we want to always lean on the side of doing what’s best for the students of Cedar Rapids community school district so that every learner is future-ready.”

