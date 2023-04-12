Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

More Summerlike Weather

By Joe Winters
Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After another unseasonably warm day, we still expect mild weather to persist through the end of the week.

High temperatures so far for today in eastern Iowa
High temperatures so far for today in eastern Iowa.   (KCRG)

Highs will remain near or slightly above 80 degrees with plentiful sunshine. However, dry conditions and high fire danger will continue due to a lack of recent rainfall through Friday. A pattern change is expected for the upcoming weekend, as an area of low pressure and cold front move through the state on Saturday. This will bring a chance of showers and storms.

Warm temperatures, high winds, and low humidity bring a Red Flag Warning to Eastern Iowa
Warm temperatures, high winds, and low humidity bring a Red Flag Warning to Eastern Iowa(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

As the system moves east, cooler and more seasonable air will arrive, with highs in the 50s and 60s for next week. Have a great night!

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homes in West Liberty
Hundreds of Iowans appealing property assessments after increases over 20% statewide
The side of a Linn County Sheriff deputy's vehicle.
Teenager arrested after leading police on chase, crashing vehicle in residential area
Jan Jensen
Iowa Associate Head Coach Jan Jensen says the basketball team’s season was the ‘perfect storm’ OnIowa Live
A crash has closed both the northbound and southbound lanes on Highway 1 between County Road...
Highway 1 just north of Iowa City closed due to crash
Semi driver cited for texting and driving after hitting a tractor
One injured after tractor and semi collide in Linn County

Latest News

Warm, southerly winds will promote high fire danger again on Thursday.
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday evening, April 12
KCRG First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday Evening, April 12, 2023
Warm temperatures, high winds, and low humidity bring a Red Flag Warning to Eastern Iowa
Warm temperatures, high winds and low humidity brings a Red Flag Warning to Eastern Iowa
Warm temperatures, high winds and low humidity brings a Red Flag Warning to Eastern Iowa