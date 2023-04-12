More Summerlike Weather

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After another unseasonably warm day, we still expect mild weather to persist through the end of the week.

High temperatures so far for today in eastern Iowa. (KCRG)

Highs will remain near or slightly above 80 degrees with plentiful sunshine. However, dry conditions and high fire danger will continue due to a lack of recent rainfall through Friday. A pattern change is expected for the upcoming weekend, as an area of low pressure and cold front move through the state on Saturday. This will bring a chance of showers and storms.

Warm temperatures, high winds, and low humidity bring a Red Flag Warning to Eastern Iowa (KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

As the system moves east, cooler and more seasonable air will arrive, with highs in the 50s and 60s for next week. Have a great night!

