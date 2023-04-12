Lost Island Waterpark up for national award

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A waterpark in eastern Iowa is up for a national award, and fans can vote to help it climb the list.

Lost Island Waterpark in Waterloo is a nominee for USA Today’s Top Ten Outdoor Waterparks in the country.

A panel of experts pick the top ten list and then people vote on a winner.

The park has been mentioned on the list for the past six years now.

Lost Island came in second in the final vote the last two years in a row.

The deadline to vote is April 24. Vote here.

The winner will be announced on May 5.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.