Iowa gets a “C” grade on infrastructure report card

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - The American Society of Civil Engineers graded Iowa’s infrastructure a “C.”

The state’s average hasn’t changed since the last report in 2019, but its grade for roads increased from a “C plus” to a “B plus”.

About 25 percent of the state’s roads are considered poor or mediocre. That’s down four percent from the last report.

Engineers say further improvements should address traffic congestion, to help reduce wear-and-tear.

“Increase transit frequency, freight planning, bike networks and roadway design to prioritize those modes to moving more goods and people within existing roadway capacity,” Aaron Moniza, with American Society of Civil Engineers, said.

The state’s bridges got a “D plus.” Iowa leads the nation in the number of structurally deficient bridges.

The report says the DOT has reduced the number of state-owned poor bridges by 26 percent in the last four years.

All but 30 of Iowa’s poor bridges are owned by cities and counties.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.