Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Iowa gets a “C” grade on infrastructure report card

The American Society of Civil Engineers graded Iowa's infrastructure a "C."
By WOI
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - The American Society of Civil Engineers graded Iowa’s infrastructure a “C.”

The state’s average hasn’t changed since the last report in 2019, but its grade for roads increased from a “C plus” to a “B plus”.

About 25 percent of the state’s roads are considered poor or mediocre. That’s down four percent from the last report.

Engineers say further improvements should address traffic congestion, to help reduce wear-and-tear.

“Increase transit frequency, freight planning, bike networks and roadway design to prioritize those modes to moving more goods and people within existing roadway capacity,” Aaron Moniza, with American Society of Civil Engineers, said.

The state’s bridges got a “D plus.” Iowa leads the nation in the number of structurally deficient bridges.

The report says the DOT has reduced the number of state-owned poor bridges by 26 percent in the last four years.

All but 30 of Iowa’s poor bridges are owned by cities and counties.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homes in West Liberty
Hundreds of Iowans appealing property assessments after increases over 20% statewide
The side of a Linn County Sheriff deputy's vehicle.
Teenager arrested after leading police on chase, crashing vehicle in residential area
Jan Jensen
Iowa Associate Head Coach Jan Jensen says the basketball team’s season was the ‘perfect storm’ OnIowa Live
A crash has closed both the northbound and southbound lanes on Highway 1 between County Road...
Highway 1 just north of Iowa City closed due to crash
Meteorologist Kaj O'Mara's last day at KCRG will be Friday, April 21st.
Meteorologist Kaj O’Mara to leave KCRG after 16 years

Latest News

The University of Iowa is asking the Board of Regents and the State to approve several projects...
Univ. of Iowa asks for permission to begin several construction projects
Iowa State Patrol
18-year-old taken to hospital after crash following car chase in Bremer County
Doctor David Graeff from Animal Care Hospital joins us to talk about what it might mean if your...
What to know about changes in a cat’s bathroom habits
Bobby Hansen with the Better Business Bureau joins us to talk about scams seen around tax season.
Better Business Bureau explains common tax season scams