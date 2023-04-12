Florida Gov. DeSantis to headline annual Feenstra Family Picnic

HULL, Iowa (KCRG) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will be the special guest at Iowa Rep. Randy Feenstra’s 3rd annual Family Picnic.

The picnic is planned for May 13 in Sioux Center, in northwestern Iowa.

Feenstra’s Family Picnic began in 2021, hosting Vice President Mike Pence, and it hosted former U.N. Ambassador, and current presidential candidate Nikki Haley in 2022.

