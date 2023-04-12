Elkader burger restaurant closing after 42 years

Show You Care
Burger restaurant 2 MIT in Elkader is closing after 42 years.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ELKADER, Iowa (KCRG) - Burger restaurant 2 MIT in Elkader is closing after 42 years.

The owners made the announcement in a Facebook post on Tuesday, thanking their customers for their patronage over the years at the restaurant, located at the corner of Bridge Street and 1st Street.

“It is with heavy hearts that after 42 years of making your favorite burgers the 2 MIT has decided to close it’s doors,” the owners wrote in the post. “Please continue to support your local Elkader business.”

The owners did not say what factors led to the decision to close.

