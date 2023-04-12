Dry, windy and warm today, high fire danger in the local area

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dry, windy, and warm conditions will continue today across eastern Iowa. Until we get moisture, which looks to be this weekend, any outdoor burning is discouraged due to the dry ground, low humidity and gusty wind. A Red Flag Warning (high fire danger) has been issued for much of the area as a result.

Plan on highs this afternoon generally in the 80-85 range which is close to record highs.

The forecast is close to record levels today! (KCRG)

This pattern will continue through Friday until things finally break by Saturday. At that point, chances for showers and storms should increase as a low pressure system and cold front move across the state. There may be a hint of snow behind the cold front on Saturday night before the entire thing pulls away later Sunday. Look for gusty wind this weekend, particularly as the cold front comes through Saturday night into Sunday.

