Dry, windy conditions lead to burn bans in several eastern Iowa counties

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Multiple counties in eastern Iowa are prohibiting outdoor burning while weather conditions are highly favorable for fires to spread out of control.

The bans are in effect until further notice in many cases, with high fire danger conditions expected to continue through at least Thursday. A combination of low moisture content in the air, noted by relative humidity dropping to around 25% during the heating of the day, warm temperatures, and gusty winds will combine to increase the risk of fires spreading.

Counties in eastern Iowa that are included, as of 5:20 p.m. on Wednesday:

Butler

Cedar

Clinton

Clayton

Dubuque

Floyd

Hardin

Jackson

Linn

Muscatine

Scott

Residents in other counties are strongly discouraged from burning objects outdoors, including haphazard disposal of cigarette butts, until conditions have improved and Red Flag Warnings have been lifted.

A constantly updated list of burn bans is available on the State Fire Marshal’s website.

Several weather conditions have to come together for the National Weather Service to issue a Red Flag Warning for exceptional fire danger.

