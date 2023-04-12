Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Dry, windy conditions lead to burn bans in several eastern Iowa counties

The weather conditions, with dry air and strong and gusty winds, have 20 counties in Iowa under a burn ban as of Wednesday afternoon.
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Multiple counties in eastern Iowa are prohibiting outdoor burning while weather conditions are highly favorable for fires to spread out of control.

The bans are in effect until further notice in many cases, with high fire danger conditions expected to continue through at least Thursday. A combination of low moisture content in the air, noted by relative humidity dropping to around 25% during the heating of the day, warm temperatures, and gusty winds will combine to increase the risk of fires spreading.

Counties in eastern Iowa that are included, as of 5:20 p.m. on Wednesday:

  • Butler
  • Cedar
  • Clinton
  • Clayton
  • Dubuque
  • Floyd
  • Hardin
  • Jackson
  • Linn
  • Muscatine
  • Scott

Residents in other counties are strongly discouraged from burning objects outdoors, including haphazard disposal of cigarette butts, until conditions have improved and Red Flag Warnings have been lifted.

A constantly updated list of burn bans is available on the State Fire Marshal’s website.

Several weather conditions have to come together for the National Weather Service to issue a Red Flag Warning for exceptional fire danger.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homes in West Liberty
Hundreds of Iowans appealing property assessments after increases over 20% statewide
The side of a Linn County Sheriff deputy's vehicle.
Teenager arrested after leading police on chase, crashing vehicle in residential area
Jan Jensen
Iowa Associate Head Coach Jan Jensen says the basketball team’s season was the ‘perfect storm’ OnIowa Live
A crash has closed both the northbound and southbound lanes on Highway 1 between County Road...
Highway 1 just north of Iowa City closed due to crash
Semi driver cited for texting and driving after hitting a tractor
One injured after tractor and semi collide in Linn County

Latest News

Dr. Tawana Grover, superintendent of the Cedar Rapids Community School District.
New Cedar Rapids Schools superintendent talks priorities, plans as she settles into new position
Michael Bevans, widow of a woman killed near Palo.
Testimony continues in second day of Palo murder trial
Tama County arrest video.
Officer in Tama County traffic stop video now on paid leave
Reasons behind a Red Flag Warning.
What a 'Red Flag Warning' means