Dream Theater coming to Cedar Rapids with Devin Townsend, Animals as Leaders

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Progressive metal band Dream Theater is bringing its Dreamsonic 2023 North American tour to Cedar Rapids this summer.

The band will perform at the Alliant Energy Powerhouse on July 13 with special guests Devin Townsend and Animals as Leaders.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on April 14.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.