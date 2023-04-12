Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Dream Theater coming to Cedar Rapids with Devin Townsend, Animals as Leaders

Progressive metal band Dream Theater is bringing its Dreamsonic 2023 North American tour to...
Progressive metal band Dream Theater is bringing its Dreamsonic 2023 North American tour to Cedar Rapids this summer.(Alliant Energy Powerhouse)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Progressive metal band Dream Theater is bringing its Dreamsonic 2023 North American tour to Cedar Rapids this summer.

The band will perform at the Alliant Energy Powerhouse on July 13 with special guests Devin Townsend and Animals as Leaders.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on April 14.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homes in West Liberty
Hundreds of Iowans appealing property assessments after increases over 20% statewide
The side of a Linn County Sheriff deputy's vehicle.
Teenager arrested after leading police on chase, crashing vehicle in residential area
Jan Jensen
Iowa Associate Head Coach Jan Jensen says the basketball team’s season was the ‘perfect storm’ OnIowa Live
A crash has closed both the northbound and southbound lanes on Highway 1 between County Road...
Highway 1 just north of Iowa City closed due to crash
Meteorologist Kaj O'Mara's last day at KCRG will be Friday, April 21st.
Meteorologist Kaj O’Mara to leave KCRG after 16 years

Latest News

Iowa State Patrol
18-year-old taken to hospital after crash following car chase in Bremer County
Former SDSU coach leads Cyclones to Sweet 16 in first year
Iowa St rewards Otzelberger with extension through 2028-29
Florida Gov. DeSantis to headline annual Feenstra Family Picnic
Burger restaurant 2 MIT in Elkader is closing after 42 years.
Elkader burger restaurant closing after 42 years