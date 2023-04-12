CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Manchester worries a crucial way in and out of town during an emergency could be in jeopardy.

The Marion Street Bridge was built in the 1980s and sees more than 5000 drivers daily, according to the Iowa DOT. It’s that heavy traffic that inspired Erin Flanagan to open her shop “Stay Wild Gifts” across the street.

“I can do a lot of advertising with my window displays,” she said. “It’s also nice to look over the river.

While the view is nice, City Manager Tim Vick said keeping the bridge maintained was one of the city’s top priorities. If the Maquoketa River floods and cuts access to Highway 13, the Marion Street bridge was one of the only other options.

“That is a key bridge for us in order to keep traffic flowing during an emergency,” said Vick.

The DOT inspects the bridge every two years. The last DOT inspection in 2021 showed there was corrosion, deterioration, and cracking. Like more than 4,000 other bridges across Iowa, its condition was classified as “structurally deficient.”

“We don’t want to get to the point where we have load limits and load restrictions on there because, at that point, that bridge serves our industrial park area. It serves a vital traffic area for the city, so we need to be proactive with that.”

The cost to rehab the bridge would be about $1.2 million. Something Vick said is about how much the city spends annually on restoration projects. It’s a project that would make the route available for people like Flanagan to use the bridge daily.

“If I need to get out of town, I drive over that bridge,” said Flanagan.

The bridge is up for inspection next month.

