ChildServe opens new location to meet growing demand

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - “They’ve been in a ChildServe waiting room for their whole lives,” Tiffany Hoffmann said.

Hoffmann’s family is no stranger to the nonprofit ChildServe — which offers services for children with special needs. Her 15-year-old daughter Kyleigh has been going for almost a decade.

“ChildServe changed our lives,” Hoffmann said. “My oldest daughter suffers from epilepsy and her skill set is what it is because of ChildServe.”

Her 5-year-old daughter also goes for speech services. Her family used to commute to Coralville from Cedar Rapids three days a week, but now says a new location closer to home has changed their daily life.

“It’s taken it from a 37 minute drive to a seven minute drive... Typically on a Tuesday night, we would be at the Coralville location until 5 o’clock. It’s basically shot Tuesday nights,” Hoffmann said. “Last night, we got to use this facility and we got to ride bikes and grill out for dinner last night on a Tuesday. So it’s drastically changed our home life.”

The Hoffmann family now goes to a new location in Hiawatha.

It’s part of an expansion that organizers say is a response to growing demand.

“Our waitlists have increased right now,” Dr. Teri Wahlig, the CEO of ChildServe, said. “Our waitlist in Iowa City is over 250 children who could benefit from rehab therapies, including occupational speech and physical therapy.”

She says this location will help get families off the waitlist.

“The need was expanding even prior to the pandemic and it certainly didn’t slow down during the pandemic,” Dr. Wahlig said.

ChildServe went from seeing 600 kids pre-pandemic to just over 1,000 in the last fiscal year.

“No one else can take credit for all of the things that she’s able to do all of the skills that she has and how she’ll be able to function as an adult,” Hoffmann said.

ChildServe plans to double its Iowa City location later this month.

