Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

ChildServe opens new location to meet growing demand

Tiffany Hoffmann says going to the new location closer to home has changed their daily life.
Tiffany Hoffmann says going to the new location closer to home has changed their daily life.(KCRG)
By Grace Vance
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - “They’ve been in a ChildServe waiting room for their whole lives,” Tiffany Hoffmann said.

Hoffmann’s family is no stranger to the nonprofit ChildServe — which offers services for children with special needs. Her 15-year-old daughter Kyleigh has been going for almost a decade.

“ChildServe changed our lives,” Hoffmann said. “My oldest daughter suffers from epilepsy and her skill set is what it is because of ChildServe.”

Her 5-year-old daughter also goes for speech services. Her family used to commute to Coralville from Cedar Rapids three days a week, but now says a new location closer to home has changed their daily life.

“It’s taken it from a 37 minute drive to a seven minute drive... Typically on a Tuesday night, we would be at the Coralville location until 5 o’clock. It’s basically shot Tuesday nights,” Hoffmann said. “Last night, we got to use this facility and we got to ride bikes and grill out for dinner last night on a Tuesday. So it’s drastically changed our home life.”

The Hoffmann family now goes to a new location in Hiawatha.

It’s part of an expansion that organizers say is a response to growing demand.

“Our waitlists have increased right now,” Dr. Teri Wahlig, the CEO of ChildServe, said. “Our waitlist in Iowa City is over 250 children who could benefit from rehab therapies, including occupational speech and physical therapy.”

She says this location will help get families off the waitlist.

“The need was expanding even prior to the pandemic and it certainly didn’t slow down during the pandemic,” Dr. Wahlig said.

ChildServe went from seeing 600 kids pre-pandemic to just over 1,000 in the last fiscal year.

“No one else can take credit for all of the things that she’s able to do all of the skills that she has and how she’ll be able to function as an adult,” Hoffmann said.

ChildServe plans to double its Iowa City location later this month.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homes in West Liberty
Hundreds of Iowans appealing property assessments after increases over 20% statewide
The side of a Linn County Sheriff deputy's vehicle.
Teenager arrested after leading police on chase, crashing vehicle in residential area
Jan Jensen
Iowa Associate Head Coach Jan Jensen says the basketball team’s season was the ‘perfect storm’ OnIowa Live
A crash has closed both the northbound and southbound lanes on Highway 1 between County Road...
Highway 1 just north of Iowa City closed due to crash
Semi driver cited for texting and driving after hitting a tractor
One injured after tractor and semi collide in Linn County

Latest News

Active burn bans in Iowa as of Wednesday afternoon.
Dry, windy conditions lead to burn bans in several eastern Iowa counties
Tama County arrest video.
Officer in Tama County traffic stop video now on paid leave
Michael Bevans, widow of a woman killed near Palo.
Testimony continues in second day of Palo murder trial
Dr. Tawana Grover, superintendent of the Cedar Rapids Community School District.
New Cedar Rapids Schools superintendent talks priorities, plans as she settles into new position