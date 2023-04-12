18-year-old taken to hospital after crash following car chase in Bremer County

WAVERLY, Iowa (KCRG) - An 18-year-old Allison man was taken to the hospital after being ejected from a vehicle during a crash that happened while he was attempting to elude law enforcement Monday morning, according to officials.

The Iowa State Patrol said the crash happened at about 9:45 a.m. when Wyatt Mitchell made an abrupt steering maneuver while heading eastbound on Highway 3, west of 10th Avenue SW, in Waverly.

The vehicle entered the ditch, which caused the vehicle to vault and roll. Mitchell was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

The Iowa State Patrol said Mitchell was attempting to elude deputies at the time, for an unknown reason.

Mitchell was taken to a local hospital. Officials have not provided an update on his condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

