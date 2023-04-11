Tornado destroys Coralville business while owner already recovering from life-threatening injuries

CORALVILLE Iowa (KCRG) - As Carter Carew sheltered inside Carew Chiropractic during a tornado, he thought, “How could this be happening?” Not just because the tornado was dangerous and surreal, but because it came right on the heels of another disaster for his family.

On March 19, Jerry Carew, Carter’s uncle and the owner of Carew Chiropractic in Coralville, was cutting down a tree on his farm in West Branch when it fell and landed on him.

“For the first while we were—kind of week or so—we were concerned with life-threatening injury type things,” said Rilen Carew, Jerry’s son.

“My dad’s, like, my best friend,” Rilen added. “So that was really difficult to see.”

Carter, also a chiropractor, came in from out-of-town to help keep the business going while Jerry recovered. That’s why he was at the practice the day of the storm.

“It’s probably the scariest thing that I’ve ever lived through,” said Carter.

Carter was inside the building with his aunt. “We decided that—we’ll just go back in the X ray room, and we’ll hunker down back there. I knew that it had lead in the walls, and so I thought that was a good idea.”

“You just felt this big pressure change and loud noise. And as soon as I heard that, the lights went out. And then it was just this big, like, whoosh. And I could feel the building go,” Carter added.

“I’ve watched my uncle start this from the ground up, and work as hard as he can to keep a business going for 34 years, and serve his community. And so it’s just, it’s devastating and heartbreaking to see it happen,” Carter said.

But Jerry Carew’s injuries, as well as the destruction of his business, have given a new perspective to this close-knit family.

“You realize that you...couldn’t be here for those small things that irritate you, and you’re just happy to be around,” said Rilen. “It makes you stronger person. It makes you enjoy things more.”

There is a GoFundMe for Jerry Carew; the link is here.

