Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Testimony begins in trial for man charged in death of girlfriend’s mom

Testimony could begin as early as Tuesday in the trial of the man charged with killing his girlfriend’s stepmom in Palo in July of last year.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Testimony began Tuesday morning in the trial for the man charged with killing his girlfriend’s stepmom in Palo in July of last year.

Tacoa Talley is charged with first degree murder in the death of Jodie Bevans.

Jury selection began in his trial Monday.

Samantha Bevans is also charged with first degree murder in her stepmother’s death.

She admitted to investigators that she and an accomplice were the ones responsible for it.

A criminal complaint shows Bevans threatened her stepmother, and wrote a note that read “kill Jodie.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meteorologist Kaj O'Mara's last day at KCRG will be Friday, April 21st.
Meteorologist Kaj O’Mara to leave KCRG after 16 years
A dog.
Marion Police locate missing ‘dangerously aggressive’ dogs
Homes in West Liberty
Hundreds of Iowans appealing property assessments after increases over 20% statewide
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
Fingerprints, DNA lead to arrest in 2020 Iowa City Dairy Queen burglary

Latest News

Testimony could begin as early as Tuesday in the trial of the man charged with killing his...
Testimony begins soon in trial for man accused of killing his girlfriend's mom
The Iowa Lottery says a Dubuque man has now claimed a 40 million dollar prize.
Dubuque man buys $40 million lottery winning ticket on April Fools’ Day
The Iowa Lottery says a Dubuque man has now claimed a 40 million dollar prize.
Dubuque man wins $40 million lottery prize
Lawmakers in Iowa are proposing a bill which would require minors to get permission from their...
Iowa lawmakers propose bill to require parental permission for social media accounts for minors