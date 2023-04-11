Testimony begins in trial for man charged in death of girlfriend’s mom

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Testimony began Tuesday morning in the trial for the man charged with killing his girlfriend’s stepmom in Palo in July of last year.

Tacoa Talley is charged with first degree murder in the death of Jodie Bevans.

Jury selection began in his trial Monday.

Samantha Bevans is also charged with first degree murder in her stepmother’s death.

She admitted to investigators that she and an accomplice were the ones responsible for it.

A criminal complaint shows Bevans threatened her stepmother, and wrote a note that read “kill Jodie.”

