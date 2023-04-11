Teenager arrested after leading police on chase, crashing vehicle in residential area

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 17-year-old has been arrested after fleeing police and crashing a vehicle in a residence’s backyard.

Linn County Sheriff’s Detectives were attempting to locate a teenage male subject on arrest warrants for Revocation Probation Robbery - 2nd Degree and Trafficking Stolen Weapons when they attempted to stop a Chevy pickup near 21st Street NW and Birch Ave at approximately 2:42 pm.

The driver sped up and fled, causing a chase that continued to on West Bound Johnson Ave, Short Street, and Holly Drive. The chase ended when the driver crashed the pickup into the backyard of a residence in the 5100 block of Holly Drive.

The subject then attempted to flee the scene again but was apprehended by law enforcement.

On top of the previously listed charges, the teenage subject was given new charges of Eluding, Minor Carrying Dangerous Weapons, and numerous traffic charges.

No one was injured in the incident, but the area where the subject crashed the pickup was damaged.

