Stephanie Soares, Ashley Joens, Monika Czinano selected in the 2023 WNBA Draft

The Dallas Wings, as of now with two Cyclones on the roster, tip off their season May 20th against the Atlanta Dream
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two Cyclones and a Hawkeye will get their shot at the WNBA.

Stephanie Soares, who played in 13 games with Iowa State before tearing her ACL, was drafted 4th overall by the Washington Mystics, she was quickly traded to the Dallas Wings.

Ashley Joens was drafted in the second round with the 19th overall pick by the Dallas Wings. The former City High star won the Cheryl Miller Award as the top small forward in the country three times. She finished her career as Iowa State’s all-time leading scorer

Monika Czinano was selected in the third round with the 26th overall pick by the Los Angeles Sparks. Czinano is the third leading scorer in Iowa history. She was named All-Big Ten four times.

