Solon to re-test outdoor sirens after recent storms

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SOLON, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials announced they are testing the outdoor sirens on April 14th, 2023 after completing repairs related to recent storms the city has seen.

The test will be isolated to Solon area operated sirens only and heard between 10:00 am and 10:05 am. Officials have also stated that in the even of threatening weather Friday, they may postpone the test.

For more information on severe weather preparedness, visit: www.weather.gov/dvn/Awareness_Weeks or beready.iowa.gov

