Emergency crews respond to house fire, car explosion

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 2:14 pm, the Black Hawk County Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a house and car fire in the 300 block of West 6th Street.

The caller reported that the car was fully engulfed and that it exploded, and that the side of the house was on fire.

Crews arrived to find one car fully engulfed with heavy smoke and flames coming from the first and second-story windows on three sides of the residence. Responders attacked the fire and searched the home. Three people were home at the time of the fire as well as two dogs and a cat. All of them were able to safely escape. Officials are reporting no injuries to either the occupants or the pets.

Police say that electricity to the neighborhood was shut off as a safety precaution. The home and nearby cars sustained heady smoke, fire, and water damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

