Police: Arizona woman brandished bat, scissors at Davenport officer

Emily Lynn Huber, 27, of Buckeye, Arizona, is facing multiple charges, including assault on persons in certain occupations while using or displaying a weapon, a Class D felony.(KWQC/Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - An Arizona woman is facing charges after police say she brandished a baseball bat and scissors at an officer and led place on a high-speed chase earlier this month.

Emily Lynn Huber, 27, of Buckeye, was booked into the Scott County Jail Monday on three counts of assault on persons in certain occupations while using or displaying a weapon, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison; one count of eluding, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by two years in prison; one count of assault on persons in certain occupations, a serious misdemeanor; fourth-degree criminal mischief, a serious misdemeanor; and interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor.

She also is facing several traffic citations.

Online jail records show she posted $5,000 and was released Tuesday afternoon.

According to an arrest affidavit:

Davenport officers responded at 2:12 a.m. April 2 to the 1400 block of East 11th Street for a public service call. An officer attempted to speak to Huber, who was in the driver’s seat of a vehicle.

She retrieved a baseball bat from the passenger side of the vehicle, brandished it, and then forcefully threw it at the officer when the officer ordered her to drop it.

Huber also retrieved a pair of large scissors from the passenger seat and brandished it at the officer.

A fire truck arrived on the scene after Huber requested medical assistance for her mother. Three firefighters got out of the truck and were in the roadway right behind the truck when Huber threw her vehicle in reverse and drove toward them.

She then left the area and police initiated a chase. During the chase, Huber drove on the wrong side of the roadway of Locust Street between Mississippi Avenue and Spring Street and ran through a red light at Locust and Bridge Avenue and Locust and Forest Avenue.

She eventually got out of the vehicle and ran away, according to the affidavit.

