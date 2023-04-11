More warm April days ahead!

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today is another great spring day!

WARM APRIL STRETCH It’ll even be a bit more mild than recent days as highs climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon across eastern Iowa. High pressure remains in control, giving us mostly sunny skies overhead and a southwest breeze. Winds will become more noticeable this afternoon, gusting to 25 mph or so through the evening. More low 80s are expected tomorrow with winds picking up a bit more, gusting to 30 mph. Mild air and sunshine continue through the remainder of the work week.

The 5 day wind forecast for Eastern Iowa. (KCRG)

NEXT RAIN CHANCE Our stalled pattern begins to move by the weekend when showers arrive. Severe weather is not expected at this time, rather just general showers and garden variety thunderstorms. Behind the cold front that brings this rain chance, cooler yet more seasonal weather is back with highs in the 50s and 60s.

A snapshot of Pinpoint Futurecast, valid Saturday afternoon, April 15th, 2023. (KCRG)

