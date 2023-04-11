Show You Care
Meteorological Mysteries: Blocking Patterns

By Hannah Messier
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -We’re enjoying a gorgeous week across Eastern Iowa with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s along with plenty of sunshine. It’s felt more like June than April! Our beautiful forecast is thanks to a weather pattern called a rex block. A rex block is a blocking pattern where a high-pressure system sits to the north of a low-pressure system. The two pressure systems will essentially block each other until one system becomes stronger than the other. The area with the high pressure will be sunny and hot while the area under the low-pressure system will be rainy and cool.

Another common blocking pattern is known as a blocking high, which occurs when a strong high-pressure system develops keeping weaker low pressure systems just outside of the high pressure area. Blocking high patterns are known for causing heat waves during the summer.

Our third blocking pattern is called an omega block because the pattern is in the shape of the Greek letter omega. The block has a high pressure system settled in the middle with two low pressure systems on either side. The area under the high pressure system will be dry and warm while the low pressure systems will cause showers, storms, and cooler temperatures.

Our final blocking pattern is caused when tropical storms impact the Gulf Coast. The tropical storms can block weather patterns farther north.

