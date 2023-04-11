Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Man with Down syndrome charged in 2 separate murders

Nicholas Samudio, 22, is being held without bail after he was arraigned on charges in two...
Nicholas Samudio, 22, is being held without bail after he was arraigned on charges in two separate murders. The suspect, who has Down syndrome, pleaded not guilty.(Source: WLS via CNN)
By WLS Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) - A Chicago man with Down syndrome is being held without bail after he was charged in two separate murders.

Nicholas Samudio, 22, was in court Monday for an arraignment hearing on charges in two separate murders. The suspect, who has Down syndrome, pleaded not guilty.

Police say Samudio shot and killed a 28-year-old driver on Feb. 16 on Interstate-55 near Chicago’s Bridgeport neighborhood.

At the time, the victim, Humberto Marin-Garcia, was driving a vehicle with his pregnant wife and two young children when it was hit by gunfire. The wife was able to stop the car but realized her husband was no longer breathing. She and the kids were not hurt.

Then, 10 days later, authorities say Samudio fatally shot another man in the North Lawndale neighborhood. That’s when police arrested him. A second suspect, Moses Maldonado, is also facing murder charges in the killing.

Prosecutors have not revealed a motive in either case.

Samudio is being held without bail.

Copyright 2023 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meteorologist Kaj O'Mara's last day at KCRG will be Friday, April 21st.
Meteorologist Kaj O’Mara to leave KCRG after 16 years
A dog.
Marion Police locate missing ‘dangerously aggressive’ dogs
Iowa City Police Department logo.
One person shot in Iowa City convenience store incident
A man who sold drugs and bought stolen firearms while on supervised release from a 2020 firearm...
Iowa man sent back to prison for dealing drugs and buying stolen firearms while on supervised release
Homes in West Liberty
Hundreds of Iowans appealing property assessments after increases over 20% statewide

Latest News

American Library Association: Requests for censorship in libraries up
Tornado destroys Coralville business while owner already recovering from life-threatening...
Tornado destroys Coralville business while owner already recovering from life-threatening injuries
For more information on severe weather preparedness, visit: www.weather.gov/dvn/Awareness_Weeks...
Solon to re-test outdoor sirens after recent storms
Marion Library board approves making sure any requests for reconsideration of library materials...
American Library Association: Requests for censorship in libraries up