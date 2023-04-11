Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Iowa lawmakers propose bill to require parental permission for social media accounts for minors

Lawmakers in Iowa are proposing a bill which would require minors to get permission from their parents before creating social media accounts.
By KCCI
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Lawmakers in Iowa are proposing a bill which would require minors to get permission from their parents before creating social media accounts.

The bill already passed through a committee, and could be debated on the House floor this week.

The original version of the bill banned Iowans under 18 from creating social media accounts.

It has been amended to include parental consent after criticism from parents and large tech companies.

It would now prevent social media companies from collecting data from those under 18 without “verifiable parental consent.”

Republicans say this will help keep minors safe online, but critics say a law like this is overkill.

“I think we should be free to make choices for ourselves and our kids,” said Morgan Mendieta, a Des Moines parent.

A national, bipartisan network of tech CEO’s say mandatory age verification would also require companies to capture a massive amount of personal information.

They say it would essentially force all users to hand over data just to use the internet.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meteorologist Kaj O'Mara's last day at KCRG will be Friday, April 21st.
Meteorologist Kaj O’Mara to leave KCRG after 16 years
A dog.
Marion Police locate missing ‘dangerously aggressive’ dogs
Homes in West Liberty
Hundreds of Iowans appealing property assessments after increases over 20% statewide
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
Fingerprints, DNA lead to arrest in 2020 Iowa City Dairy Queen burglary

Latest News

Republican candidate for Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird
Iowa won’t pay for rape victims’ abortions or contraceptives
FILE - U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks at a fundraiser in Anderson, S.C., Aug. 22, 2022....
South Carolina Republican Sen. Tim Scott to speak in Cedar Rapids
(AP Foto/Alex Brandon, Archivo)
Gov. Reynolds: Indictment of former President Trump a “sham”
Voting machine (FILE)
Iowa Secretary of State recommends leaving tool that creates more accurate voter rolls